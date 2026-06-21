Managing Director

JLL

Facilitating the regional expansion of the South Bay hard-tech industrial ecosystem, Mac Burridge is a managing director at JLL. He leads the Southern California Advanced Manufacturing Team where he manages industrial real estate advisory, national site selection strategy, labor analysis and economic incentives. This expertise extends to high-impact transactional execution across scaling portfolios including a 200,000-square-foot lease in Torrance, a 90,000-square-foot facility in Long Beach and a 13,000-square-foot footprint in El Segundo.

Leveraging this record of success, Burridge spearheaded municipal zoning modernization initiatives for the City of El Segundo within the Smoky Hollow district to accommodate deep-tech infrastructure. This leadership trajectory supports the commercial expansion of over 25 aerospace and defense clients through a cumulative real estate portfolio spanning up to 300,000 square feet.

