Chief Executive Officer

SpinLaunch

Guiding the evolution of a disruptive aerospace pioneer, Massimiliano Ladovaz serves as chief executive officer of SpinLaunch. In his first year, he has led the Long Beach aerospace company through a pivotal commercialization stage by advancing Meridian, a low Earth orbit satellite constellation designed for global broadband and sovereign defense communications. Under his leadership, SpinLaunch introduced Meridian Defense, closed $30 million in funding and is preparing to launch its first customer link satellite. A pioneer in satellite communications, Ladovaz previously served as chief technology officer of OneWeb, where he led the delivery of a $6-billion constellation. His extensive background also includes executive roles at SatOne, Eutelsat and Inmarsat, where he delivered the world’s first globally available high-speed satellite broadband network.