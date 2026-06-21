Commercial & Industrial Industry Executive Aerospace & Defense

Western Alliance Bank

Commercial and Industrial Industry Executive Aerospace and Defense at Western Alliance Bank Matt Griesbach leads the expansion of corporate credit portfolios across the aerospace and defense sector. He leverages 28 years of specialized corporate banking experience to bridge institutional capital constraints for high-growth defense contractors. This expertise extends to mid-tier debt restructurings including serving as joint lead arranger on a $200-million syndicated facility that minimized interest expenses for a prominent Tier 2 aviation supplier. Leveraging this record of success, Griesbach engineered a $50-million credit facility tailored specifically to scale global aerial firefighting and wildfire suppression operations. This leadership trajectory supports accelerated market liquidity, culminating in his group deploying more than $500 million in total credit commitments during its initial two years of dedicated group operation.