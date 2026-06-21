President, Space, Defense & National Security

Voyager Technologies

President of Space, Defense and National Security at Voyager Technologies Matthew Magaña directs the enterprise’s strategic expansion across modern military domains. He previously steered small satellite missions as president and CEO of Blue Canyon Technologies and managed multi-billion-dollar strategic asset portfolios as executive vice president at Raytheon. Leveraging this record of success, Magaña drove massive organizational growth to establish a historic year-end 2025 corporate backlog of $265.6 million. This expertise extends to tactical operational scalability, driving defense net sales to surge 59% to reach $123 million while elevating revenue guidance up to $255 million. He sustains this momentum by engineering a new 140,000-square-foot aerospace innovation facility in Long Beach to manufacture next-generation propulsion systems.