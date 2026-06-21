President & CEO

Inhance

Maziar Farzam is the President and CEO of Inhance, a company he founded that transforms complex aerospace and defense concepts into high-impact interactive visualization systems. He established the experiential marketing agency in 1999, scaling real-time 3D and digital twin architectures for top-tier defense contractors. This expertise extends to advanced engineering applications including automated real-time streaming and AI-integrated training environments.

Leveraging this record of success, Farzam accelerated corporate business development pipelines to cement long-term strategic partnerships with major global technology enterprises. He sustains this momentum by driving immersive workforce development and cross-industry collaboration as an active board member for the School of Biological and Health Systems Engineering at Arizona State University. This leadership trajectory supports next-generation simulation delivery across the defense ecosystem, culminating in the successful deployment of a highly sophisticated F-35 flight simulator engineered specifically for showcase at the landmark IITSEC 2024.