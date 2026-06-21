Founder & CEO

Fortastra

Founder and CEO of Fortastra Dr. Michael Smayda develops next-generation autonomous orbital defense networks to automate threat verification across space assets. He leverages 14 years of engineering to pioneer agentic artificial intelligence flight systems that replace expensive, traditional hardware platforms. This expertise extends to hypersonic architecture from Smayda’s tenure co-founding Hermeus Corporation where he served as chief product officer and guided the initial framework for a $350-million Series C capitalization. Leveraging this record of success, he engineered critical aerothermodynamic reentry algorithms during a five-year tenure as a senior aerodynamics engineer at SpaceX. He sustains this momentum by driving corporate governance strategies as an active member of the Fortastra Board of Directors. This leadership trajectory supports rapid dual-use market acquisition across sovereign national security divisions and commercial satellite insurance operators.

