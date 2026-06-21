Market Executive, Global Commercial Banking

Bank of America

Directing over $16 billion in global industry financial commitments, Michelle Iturralde is the market executive, global commercial banking at Bank of America. She commands the institution’s premier Western aerospace and defense practice while leading an expert local team delivering capital solutions to entities generating up to $2 billion in annual revenues. This expertise extends to national security contract financing, securing corporate partnerships with 82% of the top 100 federal government contractors. Leveraging this record of success, Iturralde orchestrated a strategic corporate alliance between the Aerospace Corporation and the Los Angeles Team Mentoring to launch an online educational platform serving 1,000 regional students. She sustains this momentum by spearheading professional diversity initiatives within the Latino Business Council to expand commercial resources for minority-led firms.