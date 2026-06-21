Co-Founder & CEO

Swarm Aero

Co-Founder and CEO at Swarm Aero Peter Kalogiannis leads the mass production of large uncrewed aerial vehicle swarms and scalable command software. He draws on 20 years of aircraft engineering experience taking novel aerospace platforms from concept through historic first flights. This expertise extends to suborbital spacecraft design following his decade-long tenure at Scaled Composites where he engineered the SpaceShipTwo avionics system and co-piloted WhiteKnightTwo flights. Leveraging this record of success, Kalogiannis orchestrated the development of the world’s first eSTOL logistics aircraft as the co-founder of Airflow.aero which was acquired by Electra.aero in 2022. He sustains this momentum by scaling multi-site production lines across regional facilities in California, Washington and Arkansas. He also has finalized a $35-million Series A funding round that brought total venture capitalization to $59 million.