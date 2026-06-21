Chief Information Officer

Boeing

Serving as chief information officer for Boeing, Rachel Yeghiaian brings extensive strategic leadership and operational discipline to the aerospace and defense industry. She guides teams through highly regulated, high-stakes environments where reliability, security and performance are essential. Throughout her career, Yeghiaian has helped modernize technology operations, strengthen enterprise systems and improve cybersecurity readiness. By bridging the gap between business strategy, engineering priorities, compliance requirements and technology transformation, she supports mission-critical business functions.

Recently, she advanced digital and operational initiatives that drive organizational resilience, efficiency and long-term growth. Beyond her technical expertise, Yeghiaian is deeply committed to community impact and mentorship. She serves as an inspiring example for women and underrepresented professionals in the field, actively opening doors for the next generation.

