Partner

Sheppard

Partner of Sheppard Rambod Peykar guides public and private aerospace and defense corporations through high-stakes mergers, acquisitions and strategic transactions. He delivers highly strategic corporate governance counsel to help advanced technology firms manage complexity, mitigate risk and execute critical business decisions. This expertise extends to complex commercial aerospace divestitures including representing Aerospace Technologies Group during its strategic September 2025 sale to Jamco Corporation. Leveraging this record of success, Peykar navigated the critical industrial defense acquisitions of Special Aerospace Services by GodSpeed Capital and Cryogenic Machinery Corp. by Dover. This leadership trajectory supports widespread aviation consolidation, culminating in his structuring the April 2024 acquisition of mission-critical military overhaul providers Segers Aero Corporation and Segers Aviation S.A. by H.I.G. Capital.