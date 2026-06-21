CEO & Co-Founder

Sophia Space

Named one of EContent’s Fabulous 15 Top Digital Media Influencers, Rob DeMillo is the CEO and co-founder at Sophia Space. He guides the infrastructure startup following an early career as a research scientist at Lincoln Laboratories and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. This expertise extends to corporate capitalization and asset liquidation, having engineered seven successful acquisitions and public offerings across nine technology ventures including the sale of Nimble Collective to Amazon Web Services.

Leveraging this record of success, DeMillo scaled the aerospace enterprise’s proprietary TILES modular server architecture to eliminate heavy radiator designs and maximize thermodynamic efficiency. This leadership trajectory supports deep-tech hardware commercialization, culminating in a definitive $10-million seed funding round anchored by Alpha Funds, KDDI Green Partners Fund, and Unlock Venture Partners to deploy orbital data centers that dedicate 92% of power to computation.