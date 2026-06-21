Partner

Snell & Wilmer

Coordinating high-stakes corporate mergers, international acquisitions and divestitures across the defense industrials sector, Rose Sorensen is a partner at Snell & Wilmer. She provides strategic legal counsel, private placement advice and corporate governance to multinational corporations, high-net-worth individuals and family-owned aerospace enterprises. This expertise extends to specialized government contract negotiations and asset reorganizations designed to accelerate long-term capital growth objectives. Leveraging this record of success, Sorensen expanded her regional footprint through an appointment to the board of governors of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. This leadership trajectory supports her corporate prominence, culminating in a definitive board seat for the Association for Corporate Growth Los Angeles starting in January 2024 before spearheading the landmark Aerospace & Defense Middle Market Leadership Forum as committee co-chair through October 2026.

