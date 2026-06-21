Director, Operations

Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense

Director of Operations at Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Russ Rukavina directs advanced manufacturing scaling across the Southern California national security ecosystem. He leverages 23 years of specialized aerospace leadership to drive production discipline, organizational accountability and continuous process improvement. This expertise extends to high-consequence corporate asset integrations, having served as the operations integration lead during the strategic acquisition of defense manufacturer Accratronics. Leveraging this record of success, Rukavina managed the alignment of mission-critical production workflows while maintaining complete customer confidence. He sustains this momentum by executing long-range capacity planning models and mentoring technical manufacturing teams throughout the Moorpark facility. This leadership trajectory supported domestic defense supply chain resilience, anchoring key hardware portfolios including programmatic component support for the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle.