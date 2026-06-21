Chief Technology Officer

Space Kinetic

Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Space Kinetic Scott Ziegler architectures advanced space operations by developing propellant-free orbital logistics platforms for high-priority national defense missions. Headquartered in El Segundo, the venture-backed startup delivers systems integration to reduce dependency on traditional consumable propellants. This expertise extends to complex electro-mechanical solutions engineered during his tenure directing the robotics firm Ziggtech. Leveraging this record of success, Ziegler secured critical aerospace patents for novel sensor systems while leading precision manufacturing programs for Rolls-Royce Aerospace. He sustains this momentum by driving workforce development, hosting specialized engineering capstone initiatives within the corporate laboratory to mentor upcoming deep-tech researchers. This leadership trajectory supports the execution of highly competitive federal defense awards captured from the U.S. Space Force, Los Alamos National Laboratory and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

