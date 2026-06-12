Founder & CEO

Quilter AI

Founder and CEO at Quilter AI Sergiy Nesterenko leads the commercial deployment of physics-driven artificial intelligence software engineered to automate printed circuit board design. He structured the automation framework after spending five years as a senior radiation effects engineer at SpaceX optimizing flight electronics for Falcon 9 launch vehicles. This expertise extends to deep-tech corporate capitalization, having secured more than $40 million in institutional venture funding from premier firms including Benchmark and Coatue. Leveraging this record of success, Nesterenko directed Project Speedrun to collapse a standard multi-month manufacturing bottleneck into one week by utilizing autonomous algorithmic routing. This leadership trajectory supports rapid hardware prototyping loops, completing autonomous design tasks in 27 hours with 38.5 hours of human input, replacing an estimated 428 hours of traditional manual effort.