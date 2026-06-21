Chief Technology Officer

Hermeus

Appointed to spearhead hypersonic defense aviation architectures in 2026, Steve Furger is the chief technology officer at Hermeus. He directs the comprehensive technical strategy for the flagship Quarterhorse program to deliver high-Mach autonomous aircraft to the United States military. This expertise extends to large-scale aerospace vehicle engineering from nearly a decade of experience at SpaceX where he managed flight dynamics and vehicle performance across Falcon 9, Dragon, Starlink and Starship.

Leveraging this record of success, Furger established an agile development model that delivered two historic first flights in under a 12-month cadence. This leadership trajectory supports modern electronic warfare readiness, culminating in the structural build of the F-16-sized Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 unmanned system engineered to break supersonic speed barriers during its scheduled 2026 flight trials.