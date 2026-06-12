Managing Director & Deputy Head of U.S. M&A

Kroll Investment Banking

Co-Head of the Aerospace, Defense and Government Mergers & Acquisitions Group at Kroll Investment Banking Steve Moon directs corporate finance advisory services across North America. He leverages 28 years of elite investment banking expertise to structure high-consequence divestitures, leveraged buyouts and debt financings. This expertise extends to specialized aerospace aftermarket transactions including advising on the sale of Stratton Aviation to IOP Funds and Stuart Industries to FDH Aero. Leveraging this record of success, Moon orchestrated the defense security divesting of Space Vector Corporation to Fisica alongside the sale of Citadel Defense Company to BlueHalo. He finalized his executive milestone by completing a definitive consecutive two-year tenure as president of the Association for Corporate Growth Los Angeles.