Chief Technology Officer

iBase-t

Conceiving the aerospace and defense industry’s first purpose-built manufacturing AI platform Solumina Brain, Dr. Sung Kim is the chief technology officer at iBase-t. He spearheads the company’s long-term product architecture to digitize complex, highly regulated operations for tier-one aerospace giants including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and GE Aerospace. This expertise extends to cloud-native microservices transformations after transitioning legacy code bases into scalable software-as-a- service frameworks. Leveraging this record of success, Kim accelerated corporate technological dominance by launching four production-ready AI modules to guide real- time shop floor execution. He sustains this momentum by driving localized community educational outreach, serving as a dedicated board member for Frontiers Academy and coaching competitive youth robotics teams. He solidified the firm’s market-leading expansion by securing a major institutional growth equity investment from TA Associates in March 2026.