Founder & CEO

Impulse Space

Tom Mueller is the founder and CEO at Impulse Space where he drives the development of next-generation tactical orbital propulsion infrastructure. He anchors the commercial enterprise in four decades of propulsion mastery, having previously served as the founding propulsion technology chief at SpaceX to engineer engine platforms for the Falcon 9 and Dragon spacecraft. This expertise extends to autonomous on-orbit maneuvering after executing the historic Remora mission with Starfish Space to achieve automated proximity operations within approximately 1,250 meters of the Mira vehicle. Leveraging this record of success, Mueller directed the dual orbital launches of the LEO Express 2 and LEO Express 3 transit vehicles to validate upgraded avionics systems. He sustains this momentum by engineering a proprietary lunar lander architecture combining the Helios kick stage to enable direct low-lunar orbit transport in seven days.