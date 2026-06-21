CEO & Co-Founder

Varda Space Industries

CEO and Co-Founder of Varda Space Industries William Bruey commercializes low Earth orbit environments by establishing the world’s first industrial platform for orbital manufacturing and hypersonic material reentry. He previously served as a lead avionics engineer at SpaceX where he was a lead avionics engineer and participated in mission control operations for multiple high-profile International Space Station resupply flights.

This expertise extends to institutional finance and venture capital deployment following Bruey’s tenure as director of global equities technology at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Leveraging this record of success, he scaled the California-based aerospace company to execute consecutive successful orbital manufacturing flights and automated microgravity product recoveries. He sustains this momentum by capturing significant institutional backing from premier firms including Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures and Lux Capital to drive the enterprise valuation to an amount approaching $1 billion.