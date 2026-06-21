Mergers & Acquisitions Co-Leader

Sheppard

Zachary Turke is the mergers & acquisitions co-leader at Sheppard who guides prominent aerospace and defense corporations through complex regulatory landscapes, antitrust approvals and strategic capital divestitures. This expertise extends to high- consequence maritime technology integrations, including managing the corporate acquisition of VideoRay by BlueHalo alongside the acquisition of Stellar Blu Solutions by Gilat Satellite Networks for $245 million. Leveraging this record of success, Turke orchestrated the multi-million-dollar defense transactions of Aerospace Technologies Group to Jamco Corporation and Segers Aero Corporation to H.I.G. Capital. He sustains this momentum by serving as general counsel for the Aero Club of Southern California and as an active board director for the Association for Corporate Growth Los Angeles. This leadership trajectory supports critical infrastructure maintenance and precision manufacturing segments for public and private sector clients.

