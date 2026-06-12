Co-Founder & CEO

Picogrid

Zane Mountcastle is the co-founder and CEO at Picogrid where he commands the defense technology corporation to engineer unified platforms connecting distributed sensors and multi-domain autonomous infrastructure. He drives strategic battlefield system integrations to accelerate cross-unit coordination for the XVIII Airborne Corps within a compressed 90-day field deployment timeline. This expertise extends to federal regulatory compliance protocols after transitioning the proprietary Legion operating platform to achieve a coveted FedRAMP High certification. Leveraging this record of success, Mountcastle established an expansive industrial network spanning more than 100 integrated defense software and hardware enterprises. He sustains this momentum by financing long-term workforce development via a specialized $500,000 research partnership with Cameron University. He solidified his commercial defense trajectory by securing a definitive $9.3-million federal contract to scale tactical installation security.