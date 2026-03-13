Here are the dynamic individuals named Banking and Finance Visionaries for 2025. These advisors, financial experts, bankers and deal brokers represent the best of Southern California money experts. Their achievements over the last 24 months have been both exemplary and worthy of recognition in this publication. However, more than what they’ve done to help their institutions and their customers, these individuals bring a living face and emotional depth to the often complex, sometimes oblique world of the financial sector. They are the people who work with their clients, their colleagues and their communities to ensure that money is handled smartly – and with a human touch. On the following pages, learn more about their stories, their backgrounds and their passion for their chosen specialties.