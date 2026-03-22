SVP, Commercial & Industrial Banking

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK

Commercial Banking

Senior Vice President in Commercial and Industrial Banking at Western Alliance Bank Alan Wright serves as a foundational leader in the expansion of middle-market banking throughout the Greater Los Angeles region. He utilizes 31 years of financial analysis and credit underwriting experience to analyze thousands of transactions across diverse industries. Wright recently created a comprehensive banking relationship for a construction management firm with $120 million dollars in annual revenue, involving a $20-million-dollar revolving line of credit and four million dollars in deposits. Additionally, he structured a complex financing package for a Southern California transport company that included a seven-million-dollar working capital line and a $12-million-dollar term loan.

