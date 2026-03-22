CEO & Founder

AIRE ADVISORS LLC

Asset/Investment Management

Amir Monsefi leads the Beverly Hills-based firm, AIRE Advisors LLC, as CEO and chief investment officer while overseeing a portfolio that surpassed $1 billion in client assets. He draws on three decades of industry experience to guide the firm’s disciplined investment management and specialized service model for high-net-worth families. Monsefi recently introduced AIRE One, a family office concierge service, and represented the organization at the 2024 World Knowledge Forum in South Korea. His professional credentials include the CPWA and CEPA designations, which underpin his focus on comprehensive exit planning and retirement consulting. He currently serves on the board of The Mar Vista Family Center to provide multi-generational programming and early childhood education for local families.

