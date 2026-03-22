Chair, Motion Picture, Television & Entertainment Finance; Partner, Corporate & Financial Services

WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP

Professional Services

As the chair of motion picture, television and entertainment finance and partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Andrew Kramer advises banks and studios on complex financing and distribution transactions. He brings more than three decades of experience to his work on asset-backed credit facilities and library acquisitions for the film and television sectors. Kramer recently represented Banc of California as the lender in a $60-million multinational credit facility backed by motion picture intellectual property. His career includes serving as chief operating officer for international distribution at Lionsgate, where he expanded global operations through a finance-first approach to cash flow modeling. He has also successfully launched a private credit platform for Media Capital Technologies in partnership with filmmaker Eli Roth in October 2025.