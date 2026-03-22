Partner

KIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP

Professional Services

Partner Anne Kim advises public and private companies in the Los Angeles office of Kirkland & Ellis LLP on complex taxable and tax-free mergers and acquisitions. She brings specialized structuring advice to transformative deals in the technology and energy sectors for global clients, including Ares Management and Clearlake Capital. Kim recently directed the $6.35-billion recapitalization of Convergint Technologies and advised on a $3.25-billion capital commitment from Nippon Life to The TCW Group. She serves on the committee for the USC Gould School of Law Tax Institute and holds leadership roles within internal associate review committees. She is consistently ranked Band 1 by Chambers USA for her expertise in Southern California tax law. Kim also successfully managed the tax aspects of the Contemporary Amperex Technology IPO, which raised $5.3 billion post-allotment.