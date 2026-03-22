Co-Founder & Managing Partner

MUSE CAPITAL

Venture Capital

Assia Grazioli-Venier is the co-founder and managing partner of Muse Capital. She directs early-stage strategy for women’s health and sports with a focus on ownership innovation and gender inclusion. Grazioli-Venier recently led the acquisition of the Italy SailGP Team to create the league’s first female-led ownership group and joined the board to drive commercial strategy. As chair of the Women’s Professional Baseball League, she shapes market-entry initiatives and national partnership strategies. She supports portfolio companies, including Eli Health and CoFertility, through both capital and specialized mentorship. She serves on the boards of the Sports Innovation Lab and Innovit while advocating for gender equity in global investment markets. Grazioli-Venier manages the sports advisory arm Muse Sport, where she directs commercialization for international athletes.