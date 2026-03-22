Partner

WITHUM

Professional Services

A tax partner in the Los Angeles office of Withum, Azniv “Aza” Ghazaryan serves as a trusted advisor to high-net-worth individuals and not-for-profit organizations. She brings over 20 years of public accounting experience to her work in tax planning and compliance for the real estate and technology sectors. Ghazaryan has successfully navigated teams through significant regulation changes, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and federal COVID-19 relief programs. She utilizes her fluency in Armenian, Russian and English to strengthen communication across a diverse client base. She demonstrates a commitment to community by researching families of fallen soldiers in Armenia to organize financial assistance and participating in the firm’s annual holiday volunteering initiatives. Ghazaryan played a key role in sustaining 30% revenue growth for the tax department by designing standardized recruiting processes.