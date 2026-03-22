Partner

SINGERLEWAK

Professional Services

Recognized for over three decades of technical rigor and ethical leadership, Bill Osborn is a partner at SingerLewak where he specializes in audit, assurance and business valuation services. He joined the firm following the 2021 merger of Gorelick and Uslaner, a transition he successfully guided to ensure continuity for small- and middle-market clients. Osborn’s recent oversight includes managing complex audits for multi-entity structures and performing meticulous valuations for shareholder buyouts and succession planning. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and frequently mentors students and early-career professionals entering the accounting field. He supports regional initiatives that promote financial literacy and responsible business practices through his steady leadership. Osborn successfully established a principled advisory practice that elevates transparency and stakeholder confidence across diverse reporting environments.