Managing Director, Senior Market Executive

BANK OF AMERICA PRIVATE BANK

Asset/Investment Management

As managing director of Bank of America Private Bank, Brad Larsen directs the Greater Los Angeles region by leading a team of nearly 200 professionals focused on ultra-high-net-worth wealth structuring. He oversees $50 billion in client balances and manages the addition of over $3 billion in new loans during 2025. Since 2019, Larsen’s division has increased its client base by 16% and expanded from five to seven regional offices to meet sophisticated investor demand. He specifically spearheads investment strategies for clients with at least $3 million in investable assets while integrating interests in alternative assets and cryptocurrency. He has successfully quadrupled the number of regional clients qualifying for private banking services during his tenure.