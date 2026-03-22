Brandon Williams

EVP, Head of Private Banking & Wealth Management

CITY NATIONAL BANK

Asset/Investment Management

Executive Vice President and Head of Private Banking and Wealth Management Brandon Williams leads the private banking, trust and advisory services divisions at City National Bank. He utilizes 25 years of experience building high-performing financial teams to oversee the strategic expansion of City National Rochdale and City National Securities. Williams previously spent 14 years at TD Bank, where he scaled the New York market from a single office to 85 locations while building a $10-billion deposit base as the head of U.S. wealth. He is a former chair and current board member for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Greater New York City-Long Island Chapter, where he successfully chaired the 2023 Dinner of Champions to raise over $1 million for medical research.

