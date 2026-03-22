Pacific Segment Head for the Commercial Bank

JPMORGANCHASE

Commercial Banking

As Pacific segment head for the commercial bank at JPMorgan Chase, Brennon Crist oversees commercial banking operations across eight states, serving middle market companies with annual revenues ranging from approximately $20 million to $2 billion. Over 21 years with the firm, he has directed the bank’s commercial banking expansion across the West Coast, building a client base that spans multigenerational family-owned businesses, high-growth startups, private equity-owned companies and small-to-mid-cap publicly traded firms across industries. Crist’s team has advised clients on supply chain diversification, foreign-exchange exposure management and cross-border expansion amid shifting trade policy and rising operational complexity. He serves on the executive committee and board of governors of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation.

