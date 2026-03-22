Senior Wealth Advisor

KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK WEALTH ADVISORS

Asset/Investment Management

Brian Chang is a senior wealth advisor at Kayne Anderson Rudnick Wealth Advisors, where he has spent four years building a practice centered on tax-efficient wealth strategies, estate planning and multi-generational financial guidance for high-net-worth clients. He has guided clients through complex transactions, including business sales, structuring outcomes to align with long-term tax and estate objectives while adapting to an evolving legislative landscape. For the past eight years, he has taught CFP courses at the University of California, Irvine, with many of his former students now managing significant client relationships at leading firms across the industry. Within Kayne Anderson Rudnick, Chang collaborates with due diligence and planning teams to develop investment strategies and thought leadership content that strengthen both client outcomes and the firm’s broader market presence.