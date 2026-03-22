Private Wealth Advisor

STRATEGIC VIEW ADVISORS

Asset/Investment Management

Carol Bates is a private wealth advisor at Strategic View Advisors, where she has spent six of her nearly two decades in finance delivering personalized financial planning and investment management to clients navigating complex financial decisions. Beyond her client-facing work, she contributes to the firm’s financial planning and investment committees, where her insights help shape firmwide strategies that directly influence client outcomes. Bates’ transparent communication style and focus on aligning financial plans with each client’s individual goals have made her a trusted resource within the organization. Through Strategic View Advisors philanthropic initiative SVA C.A.R.E.S., she supports Foster Nation, the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Cancer Society and the Humane Society as part of a firm-wide commitment to strengthening the communities her clients call home.

