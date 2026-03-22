EVP, Regional Chief Banking Officer

HANMI BANK

Commercial Banking

Chris Cho is the executive vice president and regional chief banking officer at Hanmi Bank, where he has overseen the corporate banking platform and the bank’s expanded regions across New York, New Jersey and other states over a 12-year tenure. Since joining in 2013, he has grown his portfolio by more than 3,000%, achieving cumulative loan and deposit growth of more than 50 times across varying market cycles. Under Cho’s oversight, the Fort Lee, N.J., branch reached $100 million in deposits within two quarters of opening in 2023. He has also expanded Hanmi’s platform through new lines of business, including asset-based lending and syndicated C&I lending, and has facilitated the U.S. market entry of South Korean companies by navigating regulations and financing new operations.