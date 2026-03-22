Managing Partner

KATTEN MUCHIN ROSENMAN LLP

Professional Services

Transforming the Los Angeles real estate landscape through complex financing transactions, Christine Noelle Fitzgerald serves as managing partner of the California offices at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. She oversees the West Coast operations of a national real estate practice that includes 35 partners and 54 attorneys. Fitzgerald specializes in commercial real estate finance, recently representing a global investment management fund in a $150-million mortgage loan to refinance a production studio campus in West Hollywood. She additionally guided a commercial bank through a $65-million senior mortgage loan for the ground-up construction of a studio facility in Downtown Los Angeles. Beyond her practice, she sits on the advisory board for the Loyola Law School Transactional Lawyering Institute and maintains membership in Commercial Real Estate Women Los Angeles.