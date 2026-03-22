Managing Director, West Region Head

CITI COMMERCIAL BANK

Commercial Banking

Managing director and West region head for Citi Commercial Bank Collene Michelle Greenlee leads commercial operations across the western United States. She brings 34 years of industry experience to her role as the Southern California marketplace leader. Greenlee pioneered the first North American industry segment for food, beverage and agribusiness and previously directed the national consumer and retail group. She serves as a business pitch judge for the Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation and supports youth mentorship programs. At Citi, she founded the Northern California Women’s Network and co-headed the U.S. Diversity Operating Committee. Greenlee successfully built the global and North American industry coverage rollout for the consumer and retail group during her 30-year tenure at the firm.