Founder & Managing Partner

ATAR CAPITAL

Private Equity

Founder & Managing Partner of Atar Capital, Cyrus Nikou leads the Los Angeles-based private investment firm, where he oversees global mergers, acquisitions and corporate development. He manages a portfolio of 20 companies that collectively employ over 14,500 people and generate $1.8 billion in annual revenue. He serves as the chairman of the board for WinCup Corporation and Keypoint Intelligence while sitting on the board of The Sierra Canyon School. Nikou integrates socially responsible investing into his firm’s core strategy and contributes resources to the I Have A Dream Foundation - Los Angeles. Since launching the firm in 2016, he has successfully applied 20 years of experience in debt and equity markets to build a platform that drives strategic growth for future generations.