Managing Director & Head of Special Committee Practice

MOELIS & COMPANY

Investment Banking

As founder & head of the special committee practice at Moelis & Company, Daniel Lee is a managing director who advises boards on high-stakes M&A transactions. With over 25 years of experience, he bridged corporate law and investment banking to become the primary contact for board-driven deals requiring nuance and discretion. Lee recently advised Skydance on its $28.1-billion merger with Paramount Global and represented beneficiaries of the OpenAI nonprofit in its recapitalization to a Public Benefit Corporation. He also guided TKO Group Holdings in its $3.25-billion acquisition of Professional Bull Riders and IMG from Endeavor Group Holdings. He also supports the Israel ParaSport Center to assist in the rehabilitation and education of people with disabilities.