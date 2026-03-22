Advertisement

Daniel Lee

Daniel Lee

Managing Director & Head of Special Committee Practice

MOELIS & COMPANY

Investment Banking

As founder & head of the special committee practice at Moelis & Company, Daniel Lee is a managing director who advises boards on high-stakes M&A transactions. With over 25 years of experience, he bridged corporate law and investment banking to become the primary contact for board-driven deals requiring nuance and discretion. Lee recently advised Skydance on its $28.1-billion merger with Paramount Global and represented beneficiaries of the OpenAI nonprofit in its recapitalization to a Public Benefit Corporation. He also guided TKO Group Holdings in its $3.25-billion acquisition of Professional Bull Riders and IMG from Endeavor Group Holdings. He also supports the Israel ParaSport Center to assist in the rehabilitation and education of people with disabilities.

Advertisement