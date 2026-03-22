Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking

PNC BANK

Commercial Banking

By building a corporate banking platform from zero in the Los Angeles market, Daniel Timmons is the head of corporate & institutional banking at PNC Bank. He draws on 24 years of financial services experience to lead specialized teams serving the aerospace, defense and entertainment sectors across Southern California. Timmons was instrumental in launching the bank’s first entertainment vertical and currently manages the day-to-day finance operations for the Pasadena Ronald McDonald House as a board member. He also serves on the board of the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation to encourage regional business relocation and local economic growth. Since joining the firm 2.5 years ago, he has successfully established the bank as a major competitor in the middle market segment by recruiting locally informed, relationship-driven banking teams.