Managing Director

MOELIS & COMPANY

Investment Banking

Managing Director at Moelis & Company Daniel Zweben leads the firm’s sports and media platform as a premier advisor in the global sports investment banking arena. He utilizes 20 years of experience to provide strategic counsel for professional leagues and institutional investors across the United States and Europe. Within the last 24 months, Zweben has advised on high-profile transactions totaling more than $30 billion in aggregate deal volume. He notably managed the 2024 sale of a controlling stake in Angel City Football Club for $250 million, setting a record valuation in women’s professional sports history. His recent portfolio also includes the 2025 sale of a minority stake in the New York Giants and the $4-billion Phoenix Suns transaction.

