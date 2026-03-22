Head of Community & Business Development

JPMORGANCHASE

Commercial Banking

By directing a national team of more than 160 community managers across the United States, Diedra Porché is the head of community and business development at JPMorganChase. Throughout her 31-year tenure at the firm, she has successfully managed portfolios and retail operations to support small business growth across the West region. Porché drives the firm’s financial health strategy, overseeing the Center for Financial Growth and Innovation to expand access to banking tools and fraud prevention initiatives. She previously served as the California division director, where she led 400 bankers serving businesses with up to $20 million in annual revenue. She serves on the board of directors for the American Bankers Association Foundation and is an active member of the firm wide Advancing Black Pathways Advisory Board.