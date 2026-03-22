Partner, Corporate Group, Taxation Group

NOSSAMAN

Professional Services

As a partner in the corporate and taxation groups, Douglas Schwartz focuses his practice on complex international, federal and local tax matters for a diverse range of industries. He utilizes 39 years of experience to counsel clients in the entertainment, manufacturing and real estate sectors on issues including Proposition 13 and local business license taxes. Schwartz successfully established a comprehensive practice that aligns business formations and compensation planning with rigorous regulatory and ethical standards. He has held numerous leadership roles within the Los Angeles County Bar Association, including serving as chair of the Taxation Section and the Entertainment Tax Committee. He is also a former vice-chair of the Corporate Tax Committee for the State Bar of California and currently serves on the Princeton Planned Giving Advisory Committee.

