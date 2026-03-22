Partner

MASSUMI + CONSOLI

Professional Services

As a partner at Massumi + Consoli, Dov Kogen advises private equity sponsors and public companies on complex mergers and acquisitions. He manages a diverse practice encompassing leveraged buyouts, carve-outs and joint ventures for clients including Thoma Bravo and Ares Management Corporation. Kogen leads the firm’s technology initiatives by integrating artificial intelligence into diligence workflows and contract analysis to improve risk assessment. His career includes extensive cross-border experience in New York and Hong Kong, while previously serving as a partner at Kirkland & Ellis. He counsels executive boards on corporate governance and risk allocation across evolving market conditions. Kogen focuses on modernizing legal delivery through automation to provide greater budget predictability and insightful counseling for sophisticated transactions and has successfully navigated high-stakes negotiations for diverse sectors over 13 years of transactional practice.