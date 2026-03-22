Head of Investor Coverage

ZIONS CAPITAL MARKETS

Investment Banking

Recognized by Middle Market Growth Magazine as an Investment Banker to Watch in 2024, Dulce Martinez is the head of investor coverage for Zions Capital Markets. She utilizes 17 years of experience to bridge connections between financial sponsors, family offices and entrepreneurs while driving initiatives for the firm’s investment banking teams. She previously held senior leadership roles at Palm Tree Investment Bank and Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, where she guided clients through complex debt finance practices and M&A transactions. Martinez’s professional influence extends to mentoring emerging talent through Athena’s Investment Banking Mentorship Program and the Healthcare Leadership Quorum. She also serves on the board for St. Jude Invest in Hope’s Los Angeles Chapter to support pediatric healthcare and research.

