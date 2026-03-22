Head of U.S. Banking

UMTB USA

Commercial Banking

By overseeing a strategic expansion that resulted in fivefold business growth within a five-year period, Eitan Sapir is the head of U.S. banking at UMTB USA. He leads nationwide funding programs for middle-market corporate banking, commercial real estate projects and data center construction. He utilizes 25 years of international financing experience to manage the U.S. arm of Israel’s third-largest banking group, focusing on energy production and storage facility developments. Sapir is a member of the California Israel Chamber of Commerce where he supports cross-border business initiatives and entrepreneurial partnerships. He previously built the international technology banking platform at Bank Leumi USA before transitioning to his current leadership role in 2020. Sapir successfully manages a boutique commercial banking team that prioritizes high-touch client relationships and execution-driven lending strategies.

