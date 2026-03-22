Senior Vice President & Business Banking Regional Executive-California

U.S. BANK

Commercial Banking

Senior Vice President and Business Banking Regional Executive Eric Racusin leads a statewide team of more than 200 professionals at U.S. Bank. He utilizes 17 years of experience at the firm to oversee strategy and performance for bankers serving diverse growth-stage companies across one of the nation’s most dynamic business environments. Racusin previously held leadership positions as the Southern California strategic region leader and business banking area manager, where he collaborated across functions to align regional products with evolving client needs. His professional foundation includes a tenure at a manufacturing firm where he managed government contracting programs and brand positioning. Racusin serves on the board of directors for the California Banker’s Association and Jewish Vocational Services to support workforce development and economic mobility.