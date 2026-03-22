Founder & Managing Director

FLUENTIAL PARTNERS LLC

Investment Banking

Earning the title of Investment Banker of the Year at the 2025 Los Angeles Business Journal M&A Awards, Eric William Golden serves as founder and managing director of Fluential Partners LLC. He leads a Santa Monica-based investment bank focused on middle-market mergers and capital raising for the technology and manufacturing sectors. Golden recently acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Varni Brothers in its 2024 sale to Refresco and guided Vino Vault through its acquisition by Uovo. His career includes serving as executive vice president for Panavision and founding Equipois, a startup that received the Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Award. In 2025, he closed the first tranche of a multi-hundred-million-dollar financing for a utility-scale solar developer expected to reduce power costs by 80%.