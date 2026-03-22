Partne

MILBANK LLP

Professional Services

Global Corporate/M&A Partner Evan Roberts leads complex private equity and investment transactions for the Los Angeles office of Milbank LLP. He focuses his practice on multi-layered debt and equity offerings, recently advising Lieef LLC on strategic investments and Transom Capital Group on carve-out acquisitions for its portfolio companies. Roberts serves on the firm’s hiring committee and spearheads strategic AI initiatives and lateral recruitment to drive internal operational growth. His volunteer efforts include pro bono representations for nonprofits such as The Farmlink Project to enhance national food security. Throughout his 14-year career, Roberts has successfully guided buyers and sellers through innovative approaches to capital deployment and liquidity realization in the technology and energy sectors.

